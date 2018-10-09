शहर चुनें

प्रेग्नेंट स्वाति ने अपनी जान देकर बचाईं कई जिंदगियां, लोगों को बचाने के लिए बजाई हर फ्लैट की घंटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 10:32 AM IST
fire in gurugram
गुरुग्राम के सेक्टर-70 की ट्यूलिप ऑरेंज सोसाइटी में लगी आग को काबू पाना दमकल विभाग के लिए किसी जंग से कम नहीं था। जिस स्थान पर आग लगी, वहां तक दमकल की गाड़ियां नहीं पहुंच पाईं। सोसायटी में मोड़ पर अतिक्रमण की वजह से अग्निशमन की गाड़ियों को मुड़ने में दिक्कत आई और इस कारण वो घटनास्थल से काफी दूर ही रुक गईं। उधर, इस हादसे का शिकार हुई स्वाति अपनी से ज्यादा अपनों की जान बचाने के बारे में सोचती हुई आग की शिकार हो गईं। 
interior designer female designer female designer dies
