स्वदेशी तेजस की तेजी का दिखा रोमांच, आसमान में 10 मिनट दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 10:20 PM IST
indian air force day 2019 fighter aircraft Tejas thrilled people
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एयरफोर्स डे पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में स्वदेशी हल्के लड़ाकू विमान तेजस की गरज और खूबियों ने लोगों को रोमांच से भर दिया। तेजस ने आसमान में करीब 10 मिनट तक हैरतअंगेज करतब दिखाए। तेजस की कमान संभाले ग्रुप कैप्टन मनीष थलानी ने आसमान में कई करतब कर फाइटर जेट की क्षमताओं का प्रदर्शन किया। कम रेडियस में घूमने और शेर की तरह दहाड़ने की तेजस की कला ने सभी को अपना कायल बना दिया।
indian air force day indian air force day 2019 भारतीय वायु सेना दिवस
