बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad732c24f1c1b85028b5353","slug":"in-sarfabad-village-in-noida-people-do-wrestling-for-the-settlement-of-the-disputes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बड़ी-बड़ी इमारतों के बीच इस शहर में एक ऐसा गांव भी है जहां झगड़े सुलझाने को होता है दंगल..
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 05:27 PM IST
बड़ी-बड़ी इमारतों के बीच इस शहर में एक ऐसा गांव भी जहां आज भी अगर दो पक्षों में झगड़ा हो जाए तो उसे सुलझाने के लिए दंगल लड़ा जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad732c24f1c1b85028b5353","slug":"in-sarfabad-village-in-noida-people-do-wrestling-for-the-settlement-of-the-disputes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad732c24f1c1b85028b5353","slug":"in-sarfabad-village-in-noida-people-do-wrestling-for-the-settlement-of-the-disputes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad732c24f1c1b85028b5353","slug":"in-sarfabad-village-in-noida-people-do-wrestling-for-the-settlement-of-the-disputes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad732c24f1c1b85028b5353","slug":"in-sarfabad-village-in-noida-people-do-wrestling-for-the-settlement-of-the-disputes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad732c24f1c1b85028b5353","slug":"in-sarfabad-village-in-noida-people-do-wrestling-for-the-settlement-of-the-disputes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.