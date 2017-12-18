बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चौटाला की दो माह की पैरोल का मामला, पत्नी की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट पेश करने के मिले निर्देश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
high courts demands medical report from op chautala of his wife
{"_id":"5a37f84c4f1c1b86698c2799","slug":"high-courts-demands-medical-report-from-op-chautala-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u094c\u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0926\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 11:22 AM IST
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल के अध्यक्ष ओपी चौटाला को उनकी पत्नी की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट व संबंधित दस्तावेज पेश करने का निर्देश दिया है। शिक्षक भर्ती घोटाला मामले में दस साल की जेल की सजा काट रहे चौटाला ने अपनी बीमार पत्नी की देखभाल के लिए दो महीने की पैरोल मांगी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a38c3174f1c1b001c8b9c10","slug":"archaeological-survey-of-india-found-two-thousand-years-old-city-in-old-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a377e0d4f1c1b6e468bb41c","slug":"himachal-election-2017-live-result-leaders-who-lose-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!