अगर लेना चाहते हैं नए साल पर नई कार तो जरूर जान लें ये ऑफर्स
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:41 AM IST
नए साल के आगमन को लेकर कार कंपनियों की ओर से ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए भरपूर ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। पुराने मॉडल की कारों पर काफी अच्छे ऑफर हैं। 2016 मॉडल की कार दो लाख रुपये तक की छूट पर मिल रही है। इससे ग्राहकों को नए वेरियंट की कार कम दाम में मिल सकती है।
