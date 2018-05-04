शहर चुनें

तेज आंधी में जब तीसरी मंजिल से गिरने लगी ईंटें, 5 साल के पोते को बचाने में गई दादी की जान

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 10:35 AM IST
उत्तरी दिल्ली के बुराड़ी इलाके में बुधवार शाम आई आंधी में एक महिला की अपने पांच साल के पोते को बचाने के चक्कर में जान चली गई। हादसे के समय मुन्नी देवी (45) और सरस (5) गली में चारपाई डालकर बैठे हुए थे।
