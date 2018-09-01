बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8a256e42c79252c6583b4a","slug":"heavy-rains-in-delhi-ncr-in-photos-the-condition-of-roads-one-bus-stuck-30-passengers-rescued-safely","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे सुबह की बारिश में पानी-पानी हुई दिल्ली, कहीं फंसी बस कहीं लगा लंबा जाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 01 Sep 2018 11:09 AM IST
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज सुबह से ही हो रही तेज बारिश ने जहां लोगों को उमस से निजात दिलायी वहीं पूरे शहर में जगह-जगह जलजमाव हो गया है।भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने आज पूरे दिन ही हल्की बारिश के साथ बादल छाए रहने की भविष्यवाणी की है। बारिश के कारण सड़कों पर जो जलजमाव हुआ है उसकी वजह से जगह-जगह जाम लग गया है।
