Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   hapur road accident ten children died including Two brothers in accident

हापुड़: दर्दनाक हादसे में बुझ गए घर के चिराग, मुश्ताक के दोनों बेटों की मौत

अनिल त्यागी, अमर उजाला, हापुड़, Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 06:37 PM IST
हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड़ जिले के धौलाना थाना क्षेत्र के गांव सालेपुर कोटला के 10 बच्चों की रविवार रात्रि सड़क हादसे में मौत हो जाने पर सोमवार को दिनभर में गांव में मातम छाया रहा। मृतकों में कोटला निवासी मुश्ताक के दो बेटे शाहनवाज (13) और इकराम (11) भी शामिल थे। मृतकों के परिजन और रिश्तेदार रोते बिलखते रहे तथा किसी भी घर में चूल्हे तक नहीं जला। वहीं  डीएम ने मृतकों के परिजनों को आर्थिक मदद किये जाने हेतु प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन को भिजवाया है। 
हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड़ में दर्दनाक हादसा
हापुड़ में दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड़ में दर्दनाक हादसा
हापुड़ में दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड़ में दर्दनाक हादसा
हापुड़ में दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन
रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
