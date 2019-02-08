बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c5d25abbdec2273792f4387","slug":"hailstorm-and-rain-lashes-out-in-delhi-many-homes-destructed-aftermath-is-huge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओलावृष्टि के बाद एनसीआर की सड़कों पर बिछी सफेद चादर, दीवार गिरने से एक की मौत, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 12:16 PM IST
पहाड़ों पर बिगड़े मौसम के मिजाज और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण हरियाणा, दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित समूचे उत्तर भारत में गुरुवार को तेज बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि हुई। बारिश ने प्रदेश में गेहूं उत्पादकों को सिंचाई से राहत दी है वहीं आलू और अन्य नकदी फसल उत्पादकों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। वहीं एनसीआर के कई घर भी तहस-नहस हो गए। जम्मू-कश्मीर स्थित मां वैष्णो देवी भवन, उत्तराखंड स्थित चारों धाम और हिमाचल के सभी पर्यटन स्थलों पर जमकर बर्फबारी हुई। वहीं बता दें कि बुलंदशहर के सलेमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव सदरपुर में बारिश से बचने के लिए मंदिर में छुपे दो लोगों पर गिरी मंदिर की दीवार, हादसे में मुकेरा निवासी ऋषि पाल 52 की मौत, उसका साथी बाल बाल बचा, ऋषिपाल की मौत से परिजनों में मचा हाहाकार।
(सभी फोटोः लाल सिंह)
