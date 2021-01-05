मुरादनगर हादसा: मौत को मुंह से लौटे लोगों ने सुनाई आपबीती, बोले- हल्की सी चूक होती तो हम भी...

{"_id":"5ff3dde1abe4d3303f098708","slug":"muradnagar-crematorium-hadsa-injured-people-shares-their-horrible-experience","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u092a\u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0942\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e \u092d\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुरादनगर हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : कुमार संजय
रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : कुमार संजय
संगम विहार में पसरा मातम
- फोटो : कुमार संजय
घायल निर्मल
- फोटो : कुमार संजय
मलबे के नीचे दबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मलबों को हटाती जेसीबी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला