मुरादनगर हादसा: मौत को मुंह से लौटे लोगों ने सुनाई आपबीती, बोले- हल्की सी चूक होती तो हम भी...

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 10:18 AM IST
मुरादनगर हादसा
मुरादनगर हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर के बंबा रोड श्मशान घाट पर गलियारे की छत गिरने के बाद नीचे दबे कई लोगों की सांसें अटकी रहीं। किसी का पूरा शरीर मलबे में दबा था तो किसी के पैर और हाथ। जेसीबी ने मलबे के बड़े टुकड़े हटाने शुरू किए तो नीचे दबे कई लोगों की आंखों में मौत का भयावह मंजर तैर गया। दहशत से दिल कांप उठा। लगा अगर जरा भी चूक हो गई तो भारी पत्थर पूरे जिस्म को कुलचकर रख देगा। मलबे के नीचे से निकले कई घायल यह आपबीती बताते हुए सिहर उठते हैं। हादसे में घायल हुए कई लोग आपबीती बताते हुए कहते हैं जाको राखे सांइया, मार सके न कोय। मौत से एक नहीं दो-दो बार सामना हुआ पर जिंदगी बाकी थी सो बच गए।  

 
