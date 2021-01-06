शहर चुनें
Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News 14-year-old ansh buried in the debris had called his brother

मुरादनगर हादसा: भैया मुझे बचा लो...मैं श्मशान घाट में दब गया हूं, मलबे में दबे 14 साल के अंश ने भाई को किया था फोन

राजीव शर्मा, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 08:47 AM IST
घायल अंश
1 of 7
घायल अंश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भैया जल्दी आ जाओ, मुझे बचा लो, श्मशान माट की छत गिर गई है। मैं अंदर दबा हुआ हूं...। ये शब्द 14 साल के उस किशोर अंश आर्य श्मशान घाट के गलियारे की छत गिरने से मलबे में दब गया था। मलबे में दबे अंश ने वहीं से अपने चचेरे भाई को फोन किया और थोड़ी ही देर में उसके परिजन श्मशान घाट पहुंच गए। करीब 35 मिनट बाद अंश को बाहर निकाला जा सका। बदहवास अंश का उस समय का आडियो उसके भाई के फोन में अभी भी मौजूद है।
 
city & states ghaziabad ghaziabad police cremation ground accident news

