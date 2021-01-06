शहर चुनें
श्मशान घाट हादसा: ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, कमीशनखोरी की हकीकत जान सब हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 09:38 AM IST
Cremation Ground Accident News
1 of 9
Cremation Ground Accident News - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मुरादनगर हादसे में मौत की छत भ्रष्टाचार के पिलर पर खड़ी की गई थी। नगर पालिका ईओ व अन्य अधिकारियों ने 16 लाख की रिश्वत लेकर श्मशान घाट के गलियारे के निर्माण का ठेका दिया था। 24 मौतों के जिम्मेदार ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी ने पुलिस पूछताछ में यह बात कबूल की। 

 
Cremation Ground Accident News
Cremation Ground Accident News - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्य आरोपी ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी गिरफ्तार
मुख्य आरोपी ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजय त्यागी
अजय त्यागी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट में हुआ भयावह हादसा 24 की गई जान
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट में हुआ भयावह हादसा 24 की गई जान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
muradnagar crematorium accident
muradnagar crematorium accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद हादसा
गाजियाबाद हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
