श्मशान घाट हादसा: ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, कमीशनखोरी की हकीकत जान सब हैरान

{"_id":"5ff537a024c1cf20110fd038","slug":"muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-big-reveal-by-contractor-ajay-tyagi-30-percent-commission-give-officers-16-lakh-bribe-given-to-the-executive-officer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0915\u0940\u0915\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Cremation Ground Accident News
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्य आरोपी ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजय त्यागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट में हुआ भयावह हादसा 24 की गई जान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
muradnagar crematorium accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला