Delhi NCR › ghaziabad road accident Amit was only brother of eight sisters and Pravesh was to be married

गाजियाबाद हादसा: आठ बहनों का इकलौता भाई था अमित, प्रवेश की होनी थी शादी

योगेंद्र सागर, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 11:49 AM IST
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
1 of 7
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रविवार रात मुरादनगर में मेरठ-दिल्ली रोड पर हुए भीषण हादसे के बाद पांच परिवारों में कोहराम मच गया। मोर्चरी पहुंचे परिजनों की चीत्कार हादसे की भयावहता बयां कर रही थीं। मोर्चरी पर मौजूद लोगों का कलेजा उस वक्त हिल गया, जब पता चला कि मरने वालों में शामिल अमित आठ बहनों का इकलौता भाई था। वहीं, प्रवेश के परिजन उसके लिए लड़की देख रहे थे। इस साल उसकी शादी करनी थी।
road accident road accident in ghaziabad ghaziabad road accident
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित की मौत के बाद उसके चाचा को सांत्वना देते दरोगा
अमित की मौत के बाद उसके चाचा को सांत्वना देते दरोगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित कुमार का फाइल फोटो
अमित कुमार का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रवेश कुमार की फाइल फोटो
प्रवेश कुमार की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्गेश की फाइल फोटो
दुर्गेश की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित की मौत के बाद उसके चाचा को सांत्वना देते दरोगा
अमित की मौत के बाद उसके चाचा को सांत्वना देते दरोगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
