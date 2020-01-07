गाजियाबाद हादसा: आठ बहनों का इकलौता भाई था अमित, प्रवेश की होनी थी शादी

{"_id":"5e140ebb8ebc3e87f846e844","slug":"ghaziabad-road-accident-amit-was-only-brother-of-eight-sisters-and-pravesh-was-to-be-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0906\u0920 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित की मौत के बाद उसके चाचा को सांत्वना देते दरोगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित कुमार का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रवेश कुमार की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्गेश की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला