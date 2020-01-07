शहर चुनें

ठेकेदार के बेटे की स्टंटबाजी ने ली पांच युवकों की जान, दिखाना चाहता था कैसे चलाते हैं ट्रैक्टर

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 10:06 AM IST
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मुरादनगर क्षेत्र में रविवार रात को हुए हादसे में ठेकेदार के बेटे ने पांच मजदूरों की जान ले ली। हादसा मेरठ-दिल्ली रोड पर मुरादनगर की वर्धमानपुरम पुलिस चौकी के पास हुआ। जहां काम से लौट रहे मजदूरों की ट्रॉली पलट गई। हादसे में चाचा-भतीजे सहित पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो घायल हो गए। 
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रवेश कुमार की फाइल फोटो
प्रवेश कुमार की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्गेश की फाइल फोटो
दुर्गेश की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित कुमार का फाइल फोटो
अमित कुमार का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्णा का फाइल फोटो
कृष्णा का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
