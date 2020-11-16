गाजियाबाद: चार साल में इस बार सबसे प्रदूषित रही दिवाली की रात, घर के अंदर भी घुट रहा था लोगों का दम

{"_id":"5fb2057a0be57025e541953d","slug":"ghaziabad-reported-highest-pollution-level-on-diwali-night-this-time-as-compared-to-last-four-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0941\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण
- फोटो : ANI
दिवाली की रात जले पटाखे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली पर जलाए गए पटाखों का कचरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण
- फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण
- फोटो : ANI
मॉर्निंग वॉक करने निकले लोग
- फोटो : ANI
आसमान छाई रही धुंध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
pollution in delhi ncr
- फोटो : ANI
pollution in delhi ncr
- फोटो : ANI