दिल्ली के बाद अब गाजियाबाद में 'बुराड़ी' जैसा कांड, बिस्तर पर मिले 5 शव, 5 अनसुलझे सवाल

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 04:09 PM IST
Ghaziabad murder and suicide
Ghaziabad murder and suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में एक साल पहले बुराड़ी में एक ही परिवार के 11 लोगों की मौत से पूरा देश दहल गया था, ठीक एक साल बाद अब गाजियाबाद में वैसी ही दर्दनाक घटना सामने आई है। गाजियाबाद के मसूरी में शुक्रवार सुबह जब एक घर में एक ही परिवार के पांच शव बरामद हुए तो हर कोई हैरान रह गया। मरने वाली में पति-पत्नी और तीन बच्चियां शामिल हैं। पांचों का कत्ल हुआ या सुसाइड का मामला है, ये तो जांच के बाद ही स्पष्ट हो पाएगा, लेकिन वारदात स्थल पर छानबीन के दौरान कुछ सवाल जरूर सामने आ रहे हैं, पुलिस को उनका जवाब ढूंढना ही होगा।
ghaziabad murder and suicide murder and suicide uttar pradesh police
Ghaziabad murder and suicide
Ghaziabad murder and suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस
मौके पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में मौजूद परिजन
घर में मौजूद परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा परिजन और अन्य
मौके पर जमा परिजन और अन्य - फोटो : एएनआई
