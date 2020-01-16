शहर चुनें

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में नोएडा के बाद गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने भी की लापरवाही की हदें पार, हुए ये खुलासे

योगेंद्र सागर, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 10:30 AM IST
gaurav chandel murder case
1 of 6
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में शुरू से ही पुलिस की लापरवाही दिखी। पहले नोएडा पुलिस ने अपनी लेटलतीफी दिखाई तो अब गौरव चंदेल की कार मिलने के मामले में गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने लापरवाही की हदें पार कर दीं। हत्याकांड के बाद मैनेजर की जो सेल्टोस कार पूरे एनसीआर में चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है, उसे  गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने नजरअंदाज कर दिया। कार की सूचना मिलने के 10 घंटे बाद पुलिस एक्टिव मोड में आई। आगे जानिए पूरा मामला...
gaurav chandel crime in noida noida police ghaziabad police
gaurav chandel murder case
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gaurav chandel murder case
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gaurav chandel murder case
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gaurav chandel murder case
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gaurav chandel murder case
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gaurav chandel murder case
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
