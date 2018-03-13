शहर चुनें

गाजियाबादः जहरीली शराब ने ली 4 जानें तीन पुलिसवाले सस्पेंड, CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिए जांच के आदेश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 01:57 PM IST
poisonous liqour
1 of 8
गाजियाबाद के खोड़ा थाना क्षेत्र में जहरीली शराब ने 4 जिंदगियां लील लीं। इस मामले की गंभीरता इसी बात से समझी जा सकती है कि यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। (सभी फोटोः अंकुश)
 
poisonous liquor ghaziabad cm yogi adityanath

