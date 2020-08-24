शहर चुनें
लॉकडाउन के पांच महीनेः कोरोना काल में बदल गया गाजियाबाद, तस्वीरों में देखें सूनीं सड़कें, खाली मंदिर और बाजार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 10:32 AM IST
गाजियाबाद में लॉकडाउन
1 of 5
गाजियाबाद में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आज भारत में कोरोना वायरस महामारी के चलते लगे लॉकडाउन को पांच महीने पूरे हो रहे हैं। इस देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का देश की जनता, अर्थव्यवस्था, रोजगार, बाजार आदि सभी क्षेत्रों पर व्यापक असर पड़ा है। भले ही अब देश में क्रमवार अनलॉक किया जा रहा हो लेकिन बाजारों से लेकर मंदिरों, चौराहों से लेकर पार्कों तक की स्थिति अब भी वैसी नहीं हुई है जो पांच महीने पहले थी। अपनी इस फोटो स्टोरी के माध्यम से हमने ऐसा ही तुलनात्मक अध्ययन करने की कोशिश की है जो आपको दिखाएगा कि दिल्ली से सटे गाजियाबाद जैसे मेट्रो शहर का पहले कैसा हाल था और अब कैसा हाल है...
