1400 यात्रियों के साथ टीकमगढ़ के लिए रवाना हुई पहली श्रमिक ट्रेन, इस हालत में लाए गए स्टेशन

{"_id":"5ebb9ab28ebc3e90602ab770","slug":"first-labour-special-train-from-gurugram-to-tikamgarh-madhya-pradesh-depart-no-social-distancing-during-reaching-to-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1400 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebb9ab28ebc3e90602ab770","slug":"first-labour-special-train-from-gurugram-to-tikamgarh-madhya-pradesh-depart-no-social-distancing-during-reaching-to-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1400 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के लिए जाते मजदूरों के परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebb9ab28ebc3e90602ab770","slug":"first-labour-special-train-from-gurugram-to-tikamgarh-madhya-pradesh-depart-no-social-distancing-during-reaching-to-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1400 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का इंतजार करते मजदूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebb9ab28ebc3e90602ab770","slug":"first-labour-special-train-from-gurugram-to-tikamgarh-madhya-pradesh-depart-no-social-distancing-during-reaching-to-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1400 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में जाने वालों की हो रही स्क्रीनिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebb9ab28ebc3e90602ab770","slug":"first-labour-special-train-from-gurugram-to-tikamgarh-madhya-pradesh-depart-no-social-distancing-during-reaching-to-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1400 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में चढ़ते यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला