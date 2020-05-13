शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   first labour special train from gurugram to tikamgarh madhya pradesh depart no social distancing during reaching to station

1400 यात्रियों के साथ टीकमगढ़ के लिए रवाना हुई पहली श्रमिक ट्रेन, इस हालत में लाए गए स्टेशन

कृष्ण कुमार, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 12:34 PM IST
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन
1 of 5
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम के श्रमिकों को उनके घरों तक पहुंचाने के लिए बुधवार को सुबह 10:30 बजे पहली श्रमिक ट्रेन को मध्यप्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ के लिए रवाना किया गया। जिसमें करीब 1400 यात्रियों को बैठाया गया। ट्रेन में बैठने से पहले यात्रियों को ताऊ देवी लाल स्टेडियम से रोडवेज की बसों में बैठा कर रेलवे स्टेशन लाया गया। तस्वीरों में देखिए मजदूरों को लाने में कैसे उड़ीं सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों की धज्जियां...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
shramik special trains stranded labour in gurugram lockdown in india coronavirus india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: हजारों यात्रियों को लेकर गोरखपुर पहुंची छह श्रमिक स्पेशल, लोगों ने कहा- अब नहीं जाएंगे वापस

13 मई 2020

पैर में फ्रैक्चर का मरीज
Agra

लापरवाह सिस्टमः स्ट्रेचर न व्हीलचेयर, घिसटते हुए पहुंचते मरीज, वार्ड ब्यॉय भी नहीं मिला

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
बाबा शोभन सरकार का निधन
Kanpur

उन्नाव में 1000 टन सोने के खजाने की भविष्यवाणी करने वाले बाबा शोभन सरकार ब्रह्मलीन, अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा हुजूम

13 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

lockdown 3.0: रियायत का फायदा उठाने वालों पर डीएम-एसएसपी ने कसा शिकंजा, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे सिखाया सबक

13 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
प्रवासी श्रमिक
Kanpur

प्रवासी ला रहे कोरोना, जिलों की बढ़ी मुसीबत, मुंबई से फर्रुखाबाद लौटे छह और प्रवासी निकले संक्रमित

13 मई 2020

Uttarakhand: Vyas valley People Walked to Morcha top for mobile Network
Dehradun

...यहां मोबाइल नेटवर्क के लिए जान हथेली पर रखकर खड़ी चढ़ाई करने को मजबूर हैं लोग, तस्वीरें देखिए

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: शहर में जिला अस्पताल का इलाका फिर हॉटस्पाट, राजगढ़ में आंशिक कर्फ्यू

12 मई 2020

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: भोर में श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन से मुंबई से आए 1257 मजदूर

12 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर यात्रियों की भीड़
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: 50 दिन बाद दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिखी हलचल, यात्रियों की लगी जबरदस्त भीड़

12 मई 2020

महोबा के चरखारी से विधायक बृजभूषण राजपूत
Kanpur

भाजपा विधायक बोले, भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों पर चलेगा मेरा जूता, डीएम-एसपी अनाड़ी

12 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
घरों को वापस लौटते मजदूर।
Lucknow

जान हथेली पर रखकर, घर की राह पर चलने को मजबूर हैं ये मजदूर, तस्वीरें

12 मई 2020

नर्सिंगकर्मी।
Lucknow

मरीजों की सेवा का व्रत पूरा करने में जुटे नर्सिंगकर्मी, बोले- शपथ पूरी करने का मौका मिला

12 मई 2020

6300 workers reached lucknow by shramik special trains
Lucknow

एक झटके में उजड़ गई 18 साल की गृहस्थी, वापस लौटे मजदूरों ने बयां किया दर्द

12 मई 2020

वैशाली लालवानी और अमन कुशवाह द्वारा बनाई तस्वीर
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही बच्चों की प्रतिभाएं, देखिए सुंदर तस्वीरें

12 मई 2020

ट्यूलिप गार्डन की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
Dehradun

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने दिखाई मुनस्यारी के ट्यूलिप गार्डन की तस्वीरें, उमर अब्दुल्ला बोले- सुंदर हैं लेकिन...

12 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

lockdown 3.0: समाज पर खतरा बन सड़क पर बेवजह निकल रहे हैं लोग, लॉकडाउन में भी लग जा रहा जाम, तस्वीरें

12 मई 2020

प्रकृति सक्सेना-एलकेजी, आराध्या गुप्ता कक्षा- 2, आरव अग्रवाल
Agra

Lockdown: एकांतवास में निखरी बच्चों की प्रतिभा, तस्वीरों में देखिए कलाकारी

12 मई 2020

हिमाचल से आया दूल्हा बिना दूल्हन के लौटा
Jammu

शादी पर भारी लॉकडाउन की पाबंदियां, हिमाचल से आया दूल्हा बिना दुल्हन के लौटा

12 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

रोजी-रोटी के लिए मोहताज हुए सारी दुनिया का बोझ उठाने वाले ये लोग, ऐसे बिता रहे हैं दिन

12 मई 2020

groom
Chandigarh

मंडप सजने से ठीक पहले दूल्हे ने कही ऐसी बात, जाना पड़ा थाने और दुल्हन भी हाथ से निकली

12 मई 2020

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस 2020
Jammu

नर्सिंग दिवसः इन्होंने कहा- किसी की जिंदगी बचाना ही फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

12 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

lockdown 3.0: गोरखपुर पहुंचते ही हजारों लोगों ने सुनाई ये दर्द भरी दास्तां, कहा- घर आने की छोड़ दी थी उम्मीद

12 मई 2020

श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के लिए जाते मजदूरों के परिवार
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के लिए जाते मजदूरों के परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का इंतजार करते मजदूर
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का इंतजार करते मजदूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में जाने वालों की हो रही स्क्रीनिंग
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में जाने वालों की हो रही स्क्रीनिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में चढ़ते यात्री
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में चढ़ते यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited