दवा-जांच से अस्पतालों को कमाते तो सुना होगा, क्या आप जानते हैं मरीजों के 'मल' से भी होती है कमाई

परीक्षित निर्भय/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 04:38 PM IST
exclusive: government hospitals earning big money from patients poop, icu patients pay 1200 per day
सरकारी अस्पतालों में बाहरी दवाएं और मेडिकल जांच के किस्से अकसर सुनने में आते हैं। लेकिन आश्चर्य है कि यहां मरीजों के मल से हर महीने उगाही होती है। दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में यह धंधा तेजी से चल पड़ा है।
poop delhi government

