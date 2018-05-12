शहर चुनें

यहां आग लगने से बुजुर्ग दंपति की हुई ददर्नाक मौत, मौके से बेटा फरार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 11:37 AM IST
Elderly couple died to fire breaks in home at new delhi
मोती नगर के सुदर्शन पार्क इलाके में बृहस्पतिवार देर रात संदिग्ध हालात में एक मकान में लगी आग में बुजुर्ग दंपती की जलकर मौत हो गई, जबकि एक किराएदार झुलस गया। दंपती की शिनाख्त छेदीलाल गुप्ता (70) और लक्ष्मी गुप्ता (62) के रूप में हुई है।
