ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वेः SC के अल्टीमेटम के बाद 27 मई को होगा उद्घाटन, काम युद्ध स्तर पर जारी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 01:32 PM IST
accident on eastern peripheral expressway
1 of 5
दिल्ली समेत समस्त एनसीआर क्षेत्र को जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे को जल्द ही खोला जाना है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सख्त रुख के बीच अब दिनरात युद्ध स्तर पर काम चल रहा है।
eastern peripheral expressway pm modi supreme court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Eastern Peripheral Expressway
eastern peripheral expressway
बागपत के मवीकला गांव स्थित हाईवे पर निर्माणाधीन ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे।
eastern peripheral expressway

