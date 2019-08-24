शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Arun Jaitley News: Due to which disease Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS

किस बीमारी के चलते अरुण जेटली AIIMS में हुए थे भर्ती, बाहरी लोगों से बना ली थी दूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 02:13 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली पहले भी कई बार एम्स में भर्ती हो चुके थे। 14 मई 2018 को एम्स में उनका किडनी प्रत्यारोपण हुआ था। इसके लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम बाहरी अस्पतालों से आई थी। इनमें दिल्ली के अपोलो अस्पताल के डॉ. संदीप गुलेरिया के अलावा दो वरिष्ठ डॉक्टर पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ के थे। बताया यहां तक जाता है कि किडनी प्रत्यारोपण के दौरान टीम में एम्स के नेफ्रेालॉजी विभाग का एक भी डॉक्टर नहीं था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
arun jaitley arun jaitley heath update arun jaitley dead अरुण जेटली अरुण जेटली हेल्थ
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अरुण जेटली और वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

अरुण जेटली के बंगले पर ही हुई थी वीरेंद्र सहवाग की शादी, खुद संभाली थी सारी जिम्मेदारी

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली का निधन हो गया
Jammu

जम्मू के दिग्गज कांग्रेसी नेता की बेटी से हुई थी जेटली की शादी, पत्नी ने दिए थे दस में 9 नंबर

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
अरुण जेटली की बेटी सोनाली की शादी समारोह की तस्वीरें
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः उस दिन जेटली के घर पर किंग खान ने मचाया था जमकर धमाल, सियासत और मायानगरी का अद्भुत नजारा

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक, कैसे प्रधानमंत्री के चहेते बने जेटली? 13 बातें

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

जेटली के निधन के बाद एम्स से सामने आईं पहली तस्वीरें, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कार

24 अगस्त 2019

arun jaitley
Delhi NCR

क्रिकेटरों की तकलीफ को अपना समझते थे जेटली, कोहली से लेकर सहवाग तक उनके कार्यकाल में उभरे

24 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
विज्ञापन
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजी जन्मभूमि, दुनिया भर से जुटे भक्त, अद्भुत है नजारा

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Dehradun

यादेंः अरुण जेटली ने खुद बताया था कि नोटबंदी का आइडिया उन्हें किसने दिया...

24 अगस्त 2019

कान्हा के जन्मोत्सव पर रोशनी से नहाया नंदभवन
Agra

आधी रात को जन्मे कन्हैया, तीर्थनगरी में राधे-राधे की गूंज, देखिए जन्माष्टमी की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

शताब्दी और राजधानी से भी महंगा होगा तेजस का खाना, कोटा व पास अमान्य

24 अगस्त 2019

Teacher Emotional Vidai students and villagers crying After transfer from uttarkashi
Dehradun

नहीं देखी होगी किसी शिक्षक की ऐसी विदाई, बच्चों के साथ पूरा गांव भी रोया, दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः जमीन से लेकर आसमान तक निगरानी, लाल चौक और यूएन दफ्तर जाने वाले रास्ते सील

24 अगस्त 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश तीर्थ विकास परिषद द्वारा निकाली गई शोभायात्रा में प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार
Agra

कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में दिखा देशभर की कलाओं का संगम, झूम उठा भक्तों का तन-मन

24 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर: यूएन चलो मार्च को देखते हुए श्रीनगर में बढ़ाई गई पाबंदियां, अलगाववादियों ने लगाए पोस्टर

23 अगस्त 2019

Prime Minister Modi Will Honor 103 Year old athlete Maan Kaur
Chandigarh

मान कौरः उम्र 103 साल, जज्बा इतना कि दुनिया में फहरा रहीं तिरंगा, अब पीएम मोदी करेंगे सम्मानित

24 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचकर सीएम योगी ने बच्चों के साथ मनाई जन्माष्टमी, देखें तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

Acharya Balkrishna in Aiims Know interesting facts of his life
Dehradun

दुनिया के 10 सबसे प्रभावशाली व्यक्तियों में शामिल हैं आचार्य बालकृष्ण, जानिए उनके बारे में खास बातें...

24 अगस्त 2019

छुड़ाई गई नाबालिग के साथ स्वाति मालीवाल
Delhi NCR

हाई प्रोफाइल इंटरनेशनल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, रात 10 बजे से कराई जाती थी अश्लील वीडियो कॉल

23 अगस्त 2019

तेजी से बदल रहे हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः लोगों को निहारता यह मासूम गवाह है जम्मू-कश्मीर के बदलते हालात का, बदल रही घाटी की फिजा

23 अगस्त 2019

श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राधा संग नाचे कृष्ण, मंदिरों के शहर में जश्न, जन्माष्टमी के पर्व पर निकली शोभायात्रा

23 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
अरुण जेटली(फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली(फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चीन को कुत्ते क्यों दे रहा पाकिस्तान, वजह है बड़ी

पीएम इमरान खान को कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि महंगाई रोकने के लिए क्या करें। पाकिस्तान सरकार कुत्तों के जरिए राजस्व बढ़ाने की योजना बना रही है जिसका बिल पाकिस्तान के सिंध प्रांत की एसेंबली में पेश किया गया है।

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 3:30

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन, राजनीतिक सफर पर एक नजर

24 अगस्त 2019

former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley dies at 66 2:02

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन, कई दिनों से एम्स में चल रहा था इलाज

24 अगस्त 2019

भिवंडी 1:24

भिवंडी हादसा: पहले हिलने लगे खंबे, देखते देखते पूरी इमारत ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढही

24 अगस्त 2019

रामदेव 0:51

बाबा रामदेव ने बताया आचार्य बालकृष्ण की तबीयत क्यों बिगड़ी

24 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited