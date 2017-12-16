बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्साहित जनता ने किया ऐसा काम कि सोनिया गांधी को भाषण देने में आई दिक्कत
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 07:05 PM IST
राहुल के पदभार समारोह के दौरान बाहर अकबर रोड पर पटाखों की लड़ी और लगातार आकाश में छूटने शॉट्स ने खूब खलल डाला, सोनिया गांधी को अपना संबोधन तीन बार रोकना पड़ा और कहना पड़ा कि वे इस शोर में बोल पाने में असर्मथ हैं।
