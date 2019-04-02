{"_id":"5ca27576bdec2214530faa2c","slug":"dtc-employee-shot-dead-in-new-usmanpur-of-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, '\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में डीसीटी कर्मचारी की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca27576bdec2214530faa2c","slug":"dtc-employee-shot-dead-in-new-usmanpur-of-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, '\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहीं हुई थी डीटीसी कर्मचारी की हत्या
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5ca27576bdec2214530faa2c","slug":"dtc-employee-shot-dead-in-new-usmanpur-of-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, '\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में डीसीटी कर्मचारी की हत्या
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5ca27576bdec2214530faa2c","slug":"dtc-employee-shot-dead-in-new-usmanpur-of-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, '\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते हुए मृतक के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca27576bdec2214530faa2c","slug":"dtc-employee-shot-dead-in-new-usmanpur-of-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, '\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला