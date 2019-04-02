शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   DTC employee shot dead in New Usmanpur of delhi

पांच साल का मासूम परिजनों से बोला, 'नीचे पापा को गोली मार दी है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 02:02 AM IST
दिल्ली में डीसीटी कर्मचारी की हत्या
1 of 5
दिल्ली में डीसीटी कर्मचारी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के न्यू उस्मानपुर इलाके में रविवार रात थाने से चंद कदम की दूरी पर छह बदमाशों ने हकीमुद्दीन (44) की उसके पांच साल के मासूम बेटे के सामने ही गोलियां से भूनकर हत्या कर दी। वह बेटे को लेकर दुकान से सामान लेने के लिए निकला था। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। परिजनों का आरोप है कि हकीमुद्दीन के छोटे भाई के प्रेम विवाह करने पर हुई रंजिश की वजह से ही उसकी हत्या की गई। इसी रंजिश में एक युवक की हत्या के मामले में हकीमुद्दीन के दो भाई जेल में हैं। 
