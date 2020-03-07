शहर चुनें

दिल्ली हिंसा में पार हुईं क्रूरता की सारी हदें, 2 लोगों के शरीर का एक-एक अंग पहुंचा अस्पताल, बाकी...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 09:48 AM IST
delhi violence
1 of 5
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा से लोगों के जीवन पर गहरा असर पड़ा है। हिंसा के बाद काफी लोग मानसिक तौर से परेशान हो गए हैं। हिंसा में क्रूरता की सारी हदें पार कर दी गईं। जहां आईबी कर्मचारी अंकित शर्मा की बेरहमी से हत्या की गई, उनके शरीर पर चाकू के अनगिनत वार किए गए, वहीं कई लोगों को बेरहमी से काट दिया गया। जिनके शरीर के एक-एक अंग तो मिल गए हैं, लेकिन बाकी हिस्से आज तक पुलिस को नहीं मिले हैं। 
 
delhi violence violence in delhi delhi violence latest news delhi violence caa caa protest news delhi tahir hussain

delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली हिंसा
दिल्ली हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : रॉयटर्स न्यूज एजेंसी
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
