Delhi NCR

अंकित शर्मा हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, चाकू नहीं इस वजह से गई थी जान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली  , Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 08:36 AM IST
delhi violence
1 of 5
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के दौरान मारे गए आईबी कर्मचारी अंकित शर्मा की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आ गई है। रिपोर्ट में डॉक्टरों ने बताया है कि अंकित के शरीर पर चोटों के कुल 51 निशान पाए गए थे। इनमें से 18 चाकू से वार के थे। वहीं, शरीर के बाकी हिस्सों पर किसी भारी वस्तु से प्रहार करने के 33 निशान मिले थे। इससे पूर्व शुरुआती पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया था उपद्रवियों ने अंकित को 400 से अधिक जगह चाकू मारे हैं। 
delhi violence tahir hussain delhi police ankit sharma

delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांस्टेबल अंकित शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
कांस्टेबल अंकित शर्मा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृत आईबी अफसर अंकित शर्मा के परिजन
मृत आईबी अफसर अंकित शर्मा के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली हिंसा
दिल्ली हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताहिर हुसैन पर लगा आरोप
ताहिर हुसैन पर लगा आरोप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
