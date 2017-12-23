Download App
आपका शहर Close

दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रेसवार्ता कर खोले अय्याश बाबा के बारे में ये बड़े राज

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:54 AM IST
delhi police said that they never gave clean chit to baba virendra dev dixit

रोहिणी स्थित विजय विहार में बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित मामले में शनिवार को दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रेस वार्ता में अपनी सफाई दी। दिल्ली पुलिस के प्रवक्ता मधुर वर्मा ने कहा कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने कभी भी बाबा या उसके आश्रम को किसी मामले में क्लीन चिट नहीं दी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news raid on hermitage baba virendra dev diskhit

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

500/2000 के नए नोट को लेकर खड़ी हो गई बड़ी मुसीबत, संभल कर रहें

500 rupee fake note published by bernala gang, 2000 rupee note closing
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Mock Drill: भूकंप के झटकों से दहला हरियाणा, पूरे प्रदेश में 250 से ज्यादा मौतें

Mock Drill to Check Earthquake Preparedness in Haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!