फरीदाबाद: यहां बाढ़ नहीं आई, महज दो घंटे की बारिश में डूब गया शहर, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, फरीदाबाद, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 08:23 PM IST
फरीदाबाद में जलभराव
फरीदाबाद में जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद शहर में सोमवार को दो घंटे की झमाझम बरसात ने सड़कों को तालाब में तब्दील कर दिया। मुख्य चौक चौराहों के साथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित बल्लभगढ़, बाटा और अजरौंदा चौक पर जलभराव से वाहनों के पहियों पर ब्रेक लग गया। ओल्ड फरीदाबाद और एनएचपीसी अंडरपास में पानी भर गया। इससे करीब तीन घंटे तक राजमार्ग पर यातायात प्रभावित रहा। यही स्थिति सेक्टर व कॉलोनियों में देखने को मिली। 


 
फरीदाबाद में जलभराव
फरीदाबाद में जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
