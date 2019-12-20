शहर चुनें

delhi ncr wakes up with foggy weather on friday which affects many flights at igi mercury also dips

पारे ने जमाया खून, कोहरे ने लगाई आसमानी रफ्तार पर लगाम, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 11:49 AM IST
delhi ncr wakes up with foggy weather on friday which affects many flights at igi mercury also dips
1 of 7
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शुक्रवार की सुबह घने कोहरे और कड़ाके की ठंड के साथ हुई। आज की सुबह जहां खून जमा देने वाली ठंड थी वहीं कोहरे ने सड़क के साथ ही आसमानी यातायात में भी बाधा डाली। दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर खराब मौसम के कारण कई उड़ानें प्रभावित हुईं। जहां कोहरे से उड़ान और लैंडिंग में समस्या आई, वहीं क्रू मेंबर की संचालन सीमितताओं के चलते भी कई फ्लाइट्स प्रभावित रहीं। आगे जानिए आने वाले समय में कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल और कब हो सकती है बारिश...
delhi weather delhi winter delhi winter 2019 weather in delhi delhi ncr weather weather forecast
