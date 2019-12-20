पारे ने जमाया खून, कोहरे ने लगाई आसमानी रफ्तार पर लगाम, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dfc5d988ebc3e87dc405fb1","slug":"delhi-ncr-wakes-up-with-foggy-weather-on-friday-which-affects-many-flights-at-igi-mercury-also-dips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली की सड़कों पर धुंध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला