बेटी के बैग में मां ने देखा इस्तेमाल किया कंडोम तो पहुंची अदालत, होना पड़ा शर्मिंदा
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 01:54 PM IST
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत द्वारा एक रेप आरोपी को बरी किए जाने के बाद दुष्कर्म का बड़ा ही अजीब मामला सामने आया है। इस मामले में दिलचस्प ये नहीं है कि आरोपी को कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया बल्कि ये कि ये रेप केस किया क्यों गया था।
