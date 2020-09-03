Delhi Metro: हाथ से नहीं अब पैरों से आएगी लिफ्ट, ऑटोमेटिक मापा जाएगा तापमान, बैग भी होंगे सैनिटाइज, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f50e3ad8ebc3e546b5691da","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-from-7-september-see-photos-of-new-travel-lift-come-from-leg-automatic-temperature-bag-sanitization-and-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Metro: \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u092a\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0948\u0917 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : जी पाल, अमर उजाला/पीटीआई
स्टिक लगे मशीन से जांच करते सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : जी पाल
पैर से पैडल दबाने पर आएगी लिफ्ट
- फोटो : पीटीआई
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही मिलेगी एंट्री
- फोटो : जी पाल
यह है ऑटोमेटिक स्क्रीनिंग मशीन जिससे आपके शरीर का तापमान मापा जाएगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यात्रियों का बैगेज भी होगा सैनिटाइज
- फोटो : जी पाल
सिर्फ स्मार्ट कार्ड के जरिए मिलेगी एंट्री, टोकन का इस्तेमाल होगा बंद
- फोटो : जी पाल
बार-बार होगी कोच की सफाई, कोच के बाहर मौजूद होंगे कर्मी
- फोटो : जी पाल
सामाजिक दूरी पालन के लिए बने गोले
- फोटो : पीटीआई
यात्रियों के लगातार संपर्क में आने वाली हर चीज बार-बार होगी सैनिटाइज
- फोटो : जी पाल
- फोटो : जी पाल
प्रत्येक हैंडल की भी होगी सफाई
- फोटो : जी पाल
बैठने की बेंच से लेकर शीशे तक होंगे साफ
- फोटो : जी पाल
सीट सैनिटाइज करते कर्मी
- फोटो : जी पाल
सुरक्षाकर्मी भी पहनेंगे मास्क
- फोटो : पीटीआई