Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi metro resume from 7 september see photos of new travel lift come from leg automatic temperature bag sanitization and other

Delhi Metro: हाथ से नहीं अब पैरों से आएगी लिफ्ट, ऑटोमेटिक मापा जाएगा तापमान, बैग भी होंगे सैनिटाइज, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 06:08 PM IST
delhi metro
1 of 15
delhi metro - फोटो : जी पाल, अमर उजाला/पीटीआई
दिल्ली मेट्रो अगले सोमवार से फिर पटरी पर लौट रही है। जिसको लेकर गुरुवार से तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। जिसके तहत इस बार मेट्रो के सफर के लिए काफी बदलाव किए गए हैं। इसमें जहां बाहर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम रहेंगे, तो वहीं मेट्रो सीट पर सामाजिक दूरी बनाने के लिए स्टीकर लगाए गए हैं। जिन सीटों पर स्टीकर होगा उस यात्री नहीं बैठ सकेंगे। वहीं दिल्ली मेट्रो ने पहली बार पैर से पैडल दबाकर लिफ्ट बुलाने का इंतजाम किया है। अब मेट्रो गेट भी टोकन से नहीं सिर्फ कार्ड से खुलेंगे। जबकि यात्री सामान को भी सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा होगा 7 सितंबर से शुरू होने वाला आपका नया सफर...
delhi metro delhi metro resume dmrc

delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : जी पाल, अमर उजाला/पीटीआई
स्टिक लगे मशीन से जांच करते सुरक्षाकर्मी
स्टिक लगे मशीन से जांच करते सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : जी पाल
पैर से पैडल दबाने पर आएगी लिफ्ट
पैर से पैडल दबाने पर आएगी लिफ्ट - फोटो : पीटीआई
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही मिलेगी एंट्री
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही मिलेगी एंट्री - फोटो : जी पाल
यह है ऑटोमेटिक स्क्रीनिंग मशीन जिससे आपके शरीर का तापमान मापा जाएगा
यह है ऑटोमेटिक स्क्रीनिंग मशीन जिससे आपके शरीर का तापमान मापा जाएगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यात्रियों का बैगेज भी होगा सैनिटाइज
यात्रियों का बैगेज भी होगा सैनिटाइज - फोटो : जी पाल
सिर्फ स्मार्ट कार्ड के जरिए मिलेगी एंट्री, टोकन का इस्तेमाल होगा बंद
सिर्फ स्मार्ट कार्ड के जरिए मिलेगी एंट्री, टोकन का इस्तेमाल होगा बंद - फोटो : जी पाल
बार-बार होगी कोच की सफाई, कोच के बाहर मौजूद होंगे कर्मी
बार-बार होगी कोच की सफाई, कोच के बाहर मौजूद होंगे कर्मी - फोटो : जी पाल
सामाजिक दूरी पालन के लिए बने गोले
सामाजिक दूरी पालन के लिए बने गोले - फोटो : पीटीआई
यात्रियों के लगातार संपर्क में आने वाली हर चीज बार-बार होगी सैनिटाइज
यात्रियों के लगातार संपर्क में आने वाली हर चीज बार-बार होगी सैनिटाइज - फोटो : जी पाल
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : जी पाल
प्रत्येक हैंडल की भी होगी सफाई
प्रत्येक हैंडल की भी होगी सफाई - फोटो : जी पाल
बैठने की बेंच से लेकर शीशे तक होंगे साफ
बैठने की बेंच से लेकर शीशे तक होंगे साफ - फोटो : जी पाल
सीट सैनिटाइज करते कर्मी
सीट सैनिटाइज करते कर्मी - फोटो : जी पाल
सुरक्षाकर्मी भी पहनेंगे मास्क
सुरक्षाकर्मी भी पहनेंगे मास्क - फोटो : पीटीआई
