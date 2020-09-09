दिल्ली: एक बार फिर मेट्रो ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे सफर कर रहे हैं यात्री

{"_id":"5f58d626fc7b213d722b67c9","slug":"delhi-metro-latest-news-and-pictures-travellers-take-care-of-covid-19-guidelines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f58d626fc7b213d722b67c9","slug":"delhi-metro-latest-news-and-pictures-travellers-take-care-of-covid-19-guidelines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f58d626fc7b213d722b67c9","slug":"delhi-metro-latest-news-and-pictures-travellers-take-care-of-covid-19-guidelines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f58d626fc7b213d722b67c9","slug":"delhi-metro-latest-news-and-pictures-travellers-take-care-of-covid-19-guidelines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f58d626fc7b213d722b67c9","slug":"delhi-metro-latest-news-and-pictures-travellers-take-care-of-covid-19-guidelines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : PTI