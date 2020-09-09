शहर चुनें
दिल्ली: एक बार फिर मेट्रो ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे सफर कर रहे हैं यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 06:59 PM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो
1 of 5
दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : PTI
171 दिनों की लंबी प्रतीक्षा के बाद मेट्रो जब वापस पटरी पर दौड़ी तो दिल्ली का नजारा देखने लायक था। ऐसा लगा जैसे महीनों से शिथिल पड़ी दिल्ली में मेट्रो के दौड़ने से नई जान आ गई हो। हालांकि मेट्रो में पहले की तरह खचाखच भीड़ तो नहीं दिखी लेकिन इसके चलने के दिल्लीवासियों ने राहत की सांस जरूर ली है।

 
दिल्ली मेट्रो
दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : PTI
