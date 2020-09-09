शहर चुनें
कैब चालक हत्याकांडः चालक से नहींआरोपियों ने सीएनजी फिलिंग बॉय से लगवाए थे धार्मिक नारे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 06:08 PM IST
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेटर नोएडा के थाना बादलपुर में हुई कैब चालक की हत्या मामले में डीसीपी सेंट्रल नोएडा ने एक नया खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने बताया है कि जिस वायरल ऑडियो में आवाज मृतक चालक की मानी जा रही थी, वह जांच में किसी और की निकली है। पढ़ें पूरी स्टोरी...
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो
Cab driver murder case
Cab driver murder case
कैब चालक का बेटा साबिर
Cab driver murder case
