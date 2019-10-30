शहर चुनें

बस में सफर करते दिखे केजरीवाल, महिलाओं ने दिया जवाब-किसकी बनेगी सरकार?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 01:56 PM IST
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली की महिलाओं के लिए डीटीसी बस में मुफ्त सफर की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के बाद अगले ही दिन यानी बुधवार(30 अक्तूबर) को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल दिल्ली की बसों में 'बहनों' संग यात्रा करते नजर आए। इस दौरान उन्होंने मुफ्त सफर को लेकर महिलाओं की राय जानी और कुछ पत्रकारों से भी बातचीत की। इस दौरान कई बार ऐसा हुआ कि सवाल तो पूछे गए केजरीवाल से लेकिन उसका जवाब महिलाओं ने दिया। आगे पढ़िए क्या बोले अरविंद केजरीवाल और महिलाओं का कैसा है मुफ्त सफर को लेकर रिएक्शन...
 

 
free dtc bus for ladies dtc bus dtc free bus in delhi free bus travel delhi arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा - फोटो : ani
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा - फोटो : ani
केजरीवाल ने बस में की महिलाओं से बात
केजरीवाल ने बस में की महिलाओं से बात - फोटो : ani
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा - फोटो : ani
dtc free
dtc free - फोटो : जी पाल
