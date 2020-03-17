शहर चुनें

दो भाइयों की मौत मामले में रिश्तेदारों का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, दिवाली पर भी चली थी गोली, लेकिन...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली  , Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 09:39 AM IST
delhi murders
1 of 7
delhi murders - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तरी-दिल्ली के सिविल लाइंस इलाके में रविवार देर रात प्रॉपर्टी विवाद में दो सगे भाइयों में खूनी संघर्ष हुआ। इस दौरान गोली लगने से राहुल नागर (35) और तनुज नागर (26) की मौत हो गई। राहुल और तनुज नागर के बीच रविवार को हुआ झगड़ा कोई पहला नहीं था। इससे पूर्व दिवाली पर भी दोनों भाइयों में झगड़ा हुआ था और तनुज ने गोली चला दी थी। मामला थाने भी पहुंचा, लेकिन पिता नंदराम ने दोनों के बीच किसी तरह फैसला करा दिया था। एक रिश्तेदार ने दावा किया कि दोनों भाइयों के बीच बनती नहीं थी। दरअसल बड़ा होने के नाते राहुल दोस्तों के सामने कभी तनुज से चाय-पानी मंगा लिया करते थे। 
delhi murder delhi police murder in delhi

delhi murders
delhi murders - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपावली का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
दीपावली का सीसीटीवी फुटेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi murders
delhi murders - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi murders
delhi murders - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा लोग
मौके पर जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा लोग
मौके पर जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
