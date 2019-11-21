झाड़ू से जीरा बनाने के आरोपी ने अब मीठी सौंफ पर किया ऐसा खुलासा, खाने से नफरत हो जाएगी

{"_id":"5dd640bb8ebc3e54e2279be2","slug":"delhi-accused-of-cumin-making-with-broom-crush-reveals-making-fennel-with-distemper","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u092e\u0940\u0920\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092b \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूल झाड़ू का चूरा, गुड़ का शीरा और पत्थर का पाउडर, जीरा बनाने के लिए रखा गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली जीरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली जीरा बनाते आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली जीरा बनाने का सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला