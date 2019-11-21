शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

झाड़ू से जीरा बनाने के आरोपी ने अब मीठी सौंफ पर किया ऐसा खुलासा, खाने से नफरत हो जाएगी

शुजात आलम, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 01:16 PM IST
नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं
नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यदि आप खाना खाने के बाद माउथ फ्रेशनर के रूप में मीठी सौंफ खाना पसंद करते हैं तो सचेत हो जाएं। कहीं ऐसा न हो कि आप माउथ फ्रेशनर की जगह डिस्टेंपर से तैयार सौंफ खा रहे हों। जी हां! बवाना इलाके में फूल झाड़ू के चूरे से नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गैंग के सरगना हरिनंदन ने इसका खुलासा किया है। आगे जानिए आरोपी ने और कौन से खुलासे किए हैं...
crime in delhi delhi police fake cumin factory busted
नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं
नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूल झाड़ू का चूरा, गुड़ का शीरा और पत्थर का पाउडर, जीरा बनाने के लिए रखा गया
फूल झाड़ू का चूरा, गुड़ का शीरा और पत्थर का पाउडर, जीरा बनाने के लिए रखा गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली जीरा
नकली जीरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली जीरा बनाते आरोपी
नकली जीरा बनाते आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली जीरा बनाने का सामान
नकली जीरा बनाने का सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
