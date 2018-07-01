बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुराड़ी में 11 लोगों की मौत: ललित को आखिरी बार कुत्ता घुमाते हुए पड़ोसियों ने देखा, यह रहा घटनाक्रम
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 01 Jul 2018 10:10 PM IST
शनिवार रात 11:30 बजे : ललित को आखिरी बार कुत्ता घुमाते हुए पड़ोसियों ने देखा।
रविवार सुबह 7:00 बजे : पड़ोसी गुरचरण ने भूपी की दुकान न खुलने पर दूसरे पड़ोसी कुलदीप को खबर की।
