शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   DCP vikram kapoor suicide strings linked to FIR number 753 of Mujesar police station

मुजेसर थाने की एफआईआर नंबर-753 से जुड़े हैं डीसीपी की आत्महत्या के तार, जानें क्या है फाइल में मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 09:41 AM IST
dcp vikram kapoor
1 of 6
dcp vikram kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजेसर थाने में पिछले साल दर्ज हुए एक मामले में इंस्पेक्टर अब्दुल शहीद का एक नजदीकी रिश्तेदार फंस गया था। उसकी जांच पुलिस आयुक्त संजय कुमार ने डीसीपी एनआईटी विक्रम कपूर को सौंपी थी। सूत्रों के अनुसार अब इंस्पेक्टर अब्दुल शहीद डीसीपी से इसी जांच को प्रभावित कराकर अपने रिश्तेदार का नाम निकलवाना चाहता था। इसके लिए वह डीसीपी को कुछ आपत्तिजनक कॉल और वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के नाम पर ब्लैकमेल कर रहा था। 

पुलिस अभी इस तरह की किसी बात की पुष्टि नहीं कर रही हैं। पुलिस प्रवक्ता सूबे सिंह का कहना है कि मामले की जांच चल रही है। जांच में जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे, उस आधार पर आगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dcp vikram kapoor mujesar police station inspector abdul shaheed
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor IPS suicide note revealed he was blackmailed by an inspector and one man
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद डीसीपी की आत्महत्या के पीछे हो सकता है उन्हीं का करीबी, सुसाइड नोट कर रहा इशारा

14 अगस्त 2019

dcp vikram kapoor
Delhi NCR

रिटायरमेंट से एक साल पहले डीसीपी ने मुंह में बंदूक डाल दबाया ट्रिगर, तस्वीरों में देखें खौफनाक मंजर

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

Exclusive: सामने आईं वह तस्वीरें जिनका देश को बेसब्री से था इंतजार, ऐसे हैं कश्मीर के हालात

14 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर में कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात
Jammu

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर कुछ ऐसा है घाटी का हाल, चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबल, तस्वीरों में देखें नया कश्मीर

15 अगस्त 2019

देश की आजादी के 73 साल और इसरो की स्थापना के 50 साल
जश्न-ए-आजादी

देश की आजादी के 73 साल और इसरो की स्थापना के 50 साल
सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Meerut

यूपी: आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले जोड़े, ऑनलाइन चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, फोटो भेजकर बुलाते थे ग्राहक

14 अगस्त 2019

Indian flag to be hoisted on fifty thousand places on independence day in jammu kashmir
Jammu

तस्वीरें: नए जम्मू-कश्मीर में जश्न-ए-आजादी के लिए जोश, 50 हजार स्थानों पर फहरेगा तिरंगा

15 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

jammu kashmir latest visuals and photos, kashmir latest update news, kashmir photos and visuals
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें कश्मीर का माहौल, फोन कॉल के लिए लग रही हैं घंटों लाइन, सोशल मीडिया पर सख्ती

14 अगस्त 2019

landslides in himachal pradesh three national high ways and 52 other roads closed
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भारी बारिश के कारण 235 सड़कों पर यातायात ठप, चार एनएच भी रहे बाधित

14 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला
Lucknow

सबने मिलकर गाया सबसे बड़ा राष्ट्रगान, अमर उजाला के कार्यक्रम सैकड़ों लखनऊवासी शामिल

15 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर मे तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः चुनौतियों से भरा है स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद रच रहा साजिश, जवान मुस्तैद

14 अगस्त 2019

देश की आजादी के 73 साल और इसरो की स्थापना के 50 साल
जश्न-ए-आजादी

देश की आजादी के 73 साल और इसरो की स्थापना के 50 साल
A man sits on a tree in meditative state for hours.
Lucknow

पेड़ की सबसे ऊपरी डाल पर पत्तियों के सहारे घंटों बैठे रहे 'बंदरिया बाबा', देखने के लिए लग गई भीड़, तस्वीरें

14 अगस्त 2019

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के बच्चों ने अनुच्छेद 370 को कहा 'नो'
Jammu

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बच्चों ने कहा अनुच्छेद 370 को 'नो', तस्वीरों में देखें नए कश्मीर का जश्न

14 अगस्त 2019

आईएएस अधिकारी डॉक्टर सैयद सहरीश असगर
Jammu

कश्मीरः सुर्खियों में यह महिला अधिकारी, वजह है उनकी बेबाक कार्यशैली, बहुत कुछ कहती हैं तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

देश की नायिकाएं
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें- पहली महिला जासूस से लेकर पहली ऑटो चालक तक, क्या आप जानते हैं इन नायिकाओं के बारे में?

13 अगस्त 2019

Pulwama Encounter martyr major vibhuti shankar dhoundiyal get Shaurya Chakra
Dehradun

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद पति का पार्थिव शरीर देख पत्नी ने कानों में कहा था- आई लव यू, नम हुई थी हर आंख

15 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

सात युवतियां आपत्तिजनक हालत में तो 9 कर रही थीं ग्राहकों का इंतजार, स्पा सेंटर में चल रहा था गंदा खेल

14 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर में बकरीद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
Jammu

कश्मीर में कुछ इस तरह दिखा बकरीद का जश्न, तस्वीरें देख आप भी कहेंगे वाह...

12 अगस्त 2019

छापेमारी में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़, 15 युवतियों समेत 24 गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

मृतका रजनी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

खुलासाः पत्नी मांग रही थी प्रापर्टी में हिस्सा इसलिए उतार दिया मौत के घाट

15 अगस्त 2019

शहीद चित्रेश बिष्ट (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

वीरता पुरस्कारः बेटे की शादी के कार्ड बांटने गए थे पिता, लौटे तो आई मेजर चित्रेश की शहादत की खबर

15 अगस्त 2019

गुलशन कुमार, भंडारा स्थल की तस्वीर
Jammu

गुलशन कुमारः जब वैष्णो देवी के भक्त ने अंडरवर्ल्ड से कहा- पैसे न दूंगा, माता के दर पर भंडारा कराऊंगा

12 अगस्त 2019

सोमवार रात हुई बारिश के बाद खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम
Jammu

खूबसूरती ऐसी कि नजर न हटे...जी हां, जम्मू का खुशनुमा मौसम किसी को भी दीवाना बना दे, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

dcp vikram kapoor
dcp vikram kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
dcp vikram kapoor
dcp vikram kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
dcp vikram kapoor
dcp vikram kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीसीपी विक्रमजीत सिंह कपूर
डीसीपी विक्रमजीत सिंह कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
dcp vikram kapoor
dcp vikram kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
dcp vikram kapoor
dcp vikram kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

संगीत के सुरों के साथ जश्न-ए-आजादी, गायक विजय प्रकाश शर्मा से खास मुलाकात

संगीत के सुरों के साथ अमर उजाला ने मनाया जश्न-ए-आजादी। इस मौके पर गायक विजय प्रकाश शर्मा से की खास मुलाकात।

15 अगस्त 2019

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort

LIVE: लालकिले से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भाषण

15 अगस्त 2019

PAKISTAN 1:10

पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान ने दिया बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक का सबूत

14 अगस्त 2019

स्वतंत्रता दिवस 35:58

राष्ट्रपति का देश के नाम संबोधन, जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने पर की बात

14 अगस्त 2019

इसरो मिशन 4:12

ISRO: आर्यभट्ट उपग्रह से लेकर चंद्रयान 2 तक इसरो के वो सफलतम 7 मिशन जिन्होंने भारत को दिलाई कामयाबी

14 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited