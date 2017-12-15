बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला कांस्टेबल ने सुसाइड नोट में बताया पति का सच और अपनी अंतिम इच्छा
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 10:34 AM IST
शुक्रवार को मौत को गले लगाने वाली महिला कांस्टेबल का ही पति से विवाद नहीं चल रहा था बल्कि उनकी बहन का भी पारिवारिक जीवन अस्त व्यस्त था। कांस्टेबल की बहन भी अपने पति से परेशान थी और पति ने उसे घर से निकाला हुआ था।
