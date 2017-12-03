बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव आयोग की साइट पर दिए ये 5 आंकड़े बताते हैं निकाय चुनावों में BJP की प्रचंड जीत का सच
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:44 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के आठ महीने बाद ही स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी की प्रचंड जीत ने विपक्षी पार्टियों के होश उड़ा दिए हैं। नतीजों के बाद समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने ये आरोप लगाया कि बीजेपी को उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में सफलता मिली है जहां मतदान के लिए ईवीएम का प्रयोग हुआ। दोनों पार्टियों का दावा है कि जहां-जहां बैलेट से मतदान हुआ वहां बीजेपी का हाल बुरा रहा। यानि दोनों पार्टियों ने घुमाकर ये कहा कि ईवीएम में कुछ न कुछ गड़बड़ी है। लेकिन अगर चुनाव आयोग की साइट पर दिए गए इन पांच आंकड़ों को देखें तो सबके दावों की पोल खुल जाती है...
