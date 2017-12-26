Download App
पांच माह की गर्भवती महिला को वाहन ने बेदर्दी से कुचला, मौके पर हुई मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 09:11 PM IST
pregnant lady was crushed by a truck near a hospital

मंगोलपुरी में मंगलवार सुबह ट्रक ने पांच महीने की गर्भवती महिला को कुचल दिया। हादसे में उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतका की शिनाख्त जानकी देवी (28) के रूप में हुई है। घटना के समय महिला पति के साथ बाइक से संजय गांधी अस्पताल आ रही थी।

