334 करोड़ की हेरोइन पकड़े जाने का मामलाः तस्करों ने बताया इस तरह मौत से लड़कर करते हैं तस्करी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:00 AM IST
drugs smuggler
drugs smuggler - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी करने वाले चार अंतरराष्ट्रीय गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया है। पुलिस ने गिरोह की एक महिला समेत 12 तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें तीन अफगान व एक नाइजीरियाई नागरिक शामिल हैं। इनके कब्जे से 83 किलो हेरोइन बरामद की गई है। इसकी कीमत अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 334 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है। हेरोइन अफगानिस्तान व म्यांमार से मंगाई जाती थी। इस मामले में एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है कि तस्कर हेरोइन कहां छिपाकर लाते थे जिसे सुनकर खुद पुलिस भी हैरान है।
