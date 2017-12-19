Download App
दादी मां करवाती थीं अपने नाबालिग पोते से फाइव स्टार होटलों में चोरियां, यूं खुला इनका राज

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 11:10 PM IST
grandmother used him to do theft in five star hotels

62 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग दादी अपने 13 वर्षीय पोते से दिल्ली के फाइव स्टार होटलों में चोरी करवाती थी। वह पोते को होटलों में होने वाली शादी व पार्टियों में सूट-बूट पहनाकर भेजती थी। चाणक्यपुरी स्थित अशोका होटल में पोता जब दूसरी बार चोरी करने गया, तो पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया।

