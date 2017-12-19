दादी मां करवाती थीं अपने नाबालिग पोते से फाइव स्टार होटलों में चोरियां, यूं खुला इनका राज
62 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग दादी अपने 13 वर्षीय पोते से दिल्ली के फाइव स्टार होटलों में चोरी करवाती थी। वह पोते को होटलों में होने वाली शादी व पार्टियों में सूट-बूट पहनाकर भेजती थी। चाणक्यपुरी स्थित अशोका होटल में पोता जब दूसरी बार चोरी करने गया, तो पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया।
