बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
सविता से मिलने पहुंची पड़ोसन, खाली कमरे की जमीन पर दिखा कुछ ऐसा डर के मारे निकल गई चीख
शुजात आलम/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 01:08 PM IST
दिल्ली के सराय रोहिल्ला में रहने वाली सविता से मिलने जब उसकी पड़ोसन कमरे में पहुंची तो जमीन देखकर महिला कांप गई और जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae965ac4f1c1b23338b6295","slug":"delhi-man-murders-wife-buried-her-body-in-room-suspect-her-for-illicit-relation-read-horrific-tale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.