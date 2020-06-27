शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   couple commits sucide in ghaziabad indirapuram Pallavi and Nikhil used to love each other a lot

गाजियाबाद दंपती सुसाइड केस: पल्लवी और निखिल एक-दूसरे से करते थे बेहद प्यार, फेसबुक पर लिखा था...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 09:00 AM IST
couple commits sucide in ghaziabad
1 of 6
couple commits sucide in ghaziabad - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम के ज्ञानखंड-एक में एक फ्लैट में पति और पत्नी का शव फंदे पर लटका मिला। पास में ही नौ माह का बच्चा फर्श पर खेलता हुआ मिला। महिला ने अपनी बहन को सुबह करीब पौने चार बजे मैसेज भेजकर नौ माह के बेटे के घर पर अकेले होने की बात कही थी। बहन ने मैसेज देखकर अपनी सहेली को मौके पर भेजा तो घटना का पता चला। 
 
couple commits sucide in ghaziabad suicide in ghaziabad ghaziabad police crime in ghaziabad

couple commits sucide in ghaziabad
couple commits sucide in ghaziabad
couple commits sucide in ghaziabad - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी फ्लैट में दंपती ने की आत्महत्या
इसी फ्लैट में दंपती ने की आत्महत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान
घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान - फोटो : प्रभात पांडेय
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : प्रभात पांडेय
गाजियाबाद में दंपती ने की आत्महत्या
गाजियाबाद में दंपती ने की आत्महत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंदिरापुरम में पति-पत्नी ने किया सुसाइड
इंदिरापुरम में पति-पत्नी ने किया सुसाइड - फोटो : प्रभात पांडेय
