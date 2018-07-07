बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
11 मौत मिस्ट्री: टीवी में देख हमारे बच्चे खौफ में, बंद करो बुराड़ी दास्तां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Jul 2018 08:05 AM IST
बुराड़ी कांड को लेकर दिल्ली के लोगों के खौफ का खुलासा तीन दिन के दिल्ली पुलिस के कंट्रोल रूम के रिकॉर्ड से होता है। यहां पहुंची 100 से ज्यादा फोन कॉल में बुराड़ी दास्तां को जल्द से जल्द बंद करने की अपील की गई है। साथ ही शिकायत की गई कि भाटिया परिवार की फंदे पर झूलतीं तस्वीरें और कथित भूतिया घर के वीडियो तत्काल बंद किए जाएं।
