बुलंदशहर: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का हाल देख दहला ग्रामीणों का कलेजा, बोले-पुलिस पहले ही लेती एक्शन तो बिटिया होती जिंदा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बुलंदशहर, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 09:59 AM IST
Bulandshahr rape case
1 of 6
Bulandshahr rape case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर के जहांगीराबाद थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी किशोरी से दुष्कर्म की वारदात में पुलिस ने आरोपी को तो जेल भेज दिया, लेकिन आरोपी के परिजनों द्वारा पीड़िता और उसके परिजनों को धमकाने का मामला भी सामने आया है। शिकायत के बावजूद पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। पुलिस के इसी रवैये के कारण आरोपी के परिजनों को हौसला मिला जिसके चलते मंगलवार को यह वारदात हुई। 
