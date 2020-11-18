गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident in ghaziabad
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक दंपती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद पलटा ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोती बिलखती मृतक की मां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb499eee0f51c3c2b20d0c6","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-says-what-did-i-know-that-my-son-is-stuck-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident in ghaziabad
- फोटो : अमर उजाला