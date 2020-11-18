शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   road accident in ghaziabad Mother says what did I know that my son is stuck in car

गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

योगेंद्र सागर, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 09:20 AM IST
road accident in ghaziabad
1 of 7
road accident in ghaziabad - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर के निवाड़ी थाना इलाके में सोमवार रात करीब डेढ़ बजे गंगनहर पटरी स्थित अबूपुर कट के पास ट्रक-कार की भिड़ंत में बिजनौर निवासी दंपती समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों की पहचान गांव नारायणपुर बिजनौर निवासी अल्ताफ (35), उसकी पत्नी जीनत (32) तथा गांव काठपुर बिजनौर निवासी कार चालक नसीम (23) के रूप में हुई है। हादसे में दंपती के तीन बच्चों समेत 11 लोग घायल हुए हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr ghaziabad road accident road accident in ghaziabad ghaziabad road accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

road accident
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: पल-पल निढाल हो रहा था नसीम, आंखों के सामने बेटे को दम तोड़ता देख बिलखती रही मां

18 नवंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अफसरों में दहशत, बोले- विकास, जय की फाइलें पास करने में बनाया जाता था राजनीतिक दबाव

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
इस कोठरी को अब बिस्मिल कक्ष के नाम से संरक्षित किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए कहानी उस क्रांतिकारी की, जिसने हथियारों के लिए बेच दी थी अपनी लिखी किताब

18 नवंबर 2020

सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
Gorakhpur

परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

18 नवंबर 2020

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें निवारण
Kundali

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें निवारण
गोरखपुर का कालेसर चौराहा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बिछा फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

18 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर उत्तर प्रदेश: सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: मातम में बदल गया मुंडन संस्कार, एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की मौत से उजड़ गया पूरा संसार

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्ति के बाद भी हो रही है मौत, जानिए क्या है वजह

18 नवंबर 2020

खुशनुमा मौसम का आनंद लेते दिल्लीवासी
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: 41 दिन बाद दिल्ली के लोगों ने साफ हवा में ली सांस, नीला हुआ आसमान

18 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
prayagraj
Prayagraj

डाला छठ : व्रतियों ने बनाई वेदियां, आज से चार दिवसीय सूर्योपासना

18 नवंबर 2020

मलबे में दबे लोगों की तलाश करते ग्रामीण
Meerut

पाबंदी के बावजूद नहीं छोड़ा पेशा, चार पीढ़ी से पटाखे बनाता आ रहा था परिवार, आखिरकार जान गवां बैठा निसार

18 नवंबर 2020

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें निवारण
Kundali

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें निवारण
kiya (file photo)
Prayagraj

आंखों से नहीं थम रहे था आंसुओं का सैलाब, 'किया' को याद कर बिलखते रहे माता-पिता

18 नवंबर 2020

मेरठ में मकान में विस्फोट
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा: तेज धमाका और पलक झपकते ही जमींदोज हुए चार मकान, हर तरफ था धूल व धुएं का गुबार

18 नवंबर 2020

मंगलवार को उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने बांधवा स्थित लेटे हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन पूजन किया।
Prayagraj

पंचायती उदासीन अखाड़ा के भवन लोकार्पण पर बोले डिप्टी सीएम, अयोध्या में अनूठा होगा राम मंदिर

18 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
Agra

बना लीजिए ताजमहल-आगरा किला देखने का प्लान, नहीं लगेगा टिकट, निशुल्क प्रवेश, पढ़िए ये खबर

18 नवंबर 2020

explosion
Meerut

तस्वीरें घर में रखे पटाखों में विस्फोट, दो किलोमीटर तक दहला गांव, पिता पुत्र की मौत, दर्जनों घायल

17 नवंबर 2020

कोरोना वैक्सीन टीके का परीक्षण
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीन के परीक्षण पर संशय, आईसीएमआर की ओर से यहां चल रही ट्रायल की तैयारी

17 नवंबर 2020

आईपीएस मोहिता शर्मा
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल की बेटी आईपीएस मोहिता शर्मा बनीं सीजन की दूसरी करोड़पति

17 नवंबर 2020

Haryana
Chandigarh

युवकों ने रेहड़ी वाले को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, तमाशा देखते रहे लोग, जानें- बेरहमी की वजह

17 नवंबर 2020

पांच दोस्त जिंदा जले।
Chandigarh

पार्टी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं, जिंदा जले पांच दोस्त, परिवारों के सामने 'रोटी का संकट'

17 नवंबर 2020

इंदिरा गांधी और मोहिंदर सिंह गिल।
Chandigarh

इस नेता की इंदिरा से हुई थी कहासुनी, झेला था 14 साल का वनवास... निधन पर कैप्टन ने जताया शोक

17 नवंबर 2020

सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: यहां दो मासूमों सहित छह लोगों का शव देख कांप उठे पुलिस के हाथ, कराह और चीख से सहम गए लोग

17 नवंबर 2020

सोलंगनाला में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बर्फ से लकदक वादियों के दीदार को उमड़े सैलानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

17 नवंबर 2020

road accident in ghaziabad
road accident in ghaziabad - फोटो : अमर उजाला
road accident
road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक दंपती
मृतक दंपती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद पलटा ट्रक
हादसे के बाद पलटा ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोती बिलखती मृतक की मां
रोती बिलखती मृतक की मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
road accident in ghaziabad
road accident in ghaziabad - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X